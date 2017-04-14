Hudson teen competes in Food Network competition

Holter was one of seven kid chefs from across the country selected to compete in the World Food Championships Grilling Invitational as part of the Food Network show Kid Chef Nation that aired Monday, April 3.

"It was the most fun experience," Holter said.

Holter's father Damon, who has participated in many of the adult World Food Championships, heard about the first kids version, and Drake applied. After several rounds of interviews and video submissions, Drake was selected as one of the final competitors.

Having grown up cooking with parents who are food competitors, Drake said he was excited to be a part of the show.

"I love everything that has to do with food," he said. "My dream with food sport is to make it to the World Food Championship."

Drake's love of cooking started young, spurred on by two parents who shared the same passion.

"Drake was just exposed to it at a very early age," dad Damon said. "He's always had an interest in it."

As he's gotten older, Drake and his family have gotten more adventurous with their cooking, taking on challenging and strange foods like iguana, pig heart, octopus and more.

"We always make the most weird thing," he said. "We just find random things and I think it's fun."

The show, filmed in November in Alabama, featured two timed rounds. The first had contestants cook from a mystery ingredient basket.

"That was scary," Drake said.

The first round went well, placing Drake in fifth place. The second round, featuring his signature dish of chicken cordon bleu wrapped in bacon, had some difficulties.

"I heard the words no chef wants to hear - 'I can't eat this,'" Drake said.

The chicken turned out raw in the middle, placing Drake in seventh place. Despite the difficulties, Drake said he enjoyed the experience, and was proud to make it to the top seven to compete in the first place.

"It was a learning opportunity," he said. "I made it."

Though the competitors were young, the competition was still intense.

"When I got there an 8-year-old told me I was going down," Drake said. "The rest of them were all game, game, game."

Used to competing himself often with Drake as his sous chef and hosting his own TV show, Damon said he struggled to keep from jumping in and helping during the competition.

"I was biting my tongue," he said. "But I let him do his thing."

Damon said he was proud of Drake's performance, and the fact that he made it on the show.

"It was really cool. I was really proud of him," he said. "It was just really a neat experience to see him with all the cameras around."

Watching himself on TV when it premiered was a strange experience for Drake.

"I was cringing super hard," he said. "No kids are going to let this go at school."

Still Drake said he'd definitely do it all again.

Moving forward, he's looking to keep competing by starting his own BBQ team and maybe opening up a restaurant down the line, with dad's money.