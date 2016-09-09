Anna Johnson: Learning to manage depression

Anna Johnson does not fit the stereotype of what a depressed person looks and acts like.

Her upbeat personality is obvious before she even speaks. She has an open nature and a smile the kind they write about it in songs. But she has struggled with anxiety and eventually depression since middle school.

Johnson, HHS Class of 2013, who is now a student at UW-River Falls, said she dealt with anxiety from the sixth grade on but didn’t realize she had depression until her “anxiety skyrocketed” when she was a sophomore at the University of Minnesota at Duluth in 2015.

When she found it difficult to get out of bed, she initially thought she was “just being a lazy college student.” But she also started to experience panic attacks and after talking with her mother, Jennifer, knew something had changed.

Johnson started seeing a therapist. She moved out of her sorority house and ultimately cut back on her classes and spent part of each week at home in Hudson.

The summer of 2015 was a difficult one. Johnson was in therapy but felt a profound sadness and struggled to get back where she wanted to be. But with support from her parents and her brothers, she kept moving. Communication has always been a family practice and her depression was no exception.

Johnson decided to enroll at UW-River Falls last fall and made the decision to get involved where she could. She is active in the “Love Your Melon” campaign on campus for children battling cancer. She reconnected with friends from Hudson and has new roommates who have become good friends.

She also is working with an “amazing counselor” and participates in Dialectical Behavior Therapy or DBT. There are four components of DBT: skills training group, individual treatment, DBT phone coaching, and consultation team. It focuses on enhancing a person’s capabilities by teaching them behavioral skills, focusing on motivation and skills to address challenges and “in the moment “ coaching for difficult situations that can arise whenever.

Johnson has been hospitalized twice over the past two years because of her anxiety and depression and says she has considered suicide but believes she is better as a result of her therapy and the actions she has taken to take control of her depression.

Johnson began a blog in 2015 she calls “Surviving Young.” She said her mother was a little hesitant about the idea at first. “But I explained to her that this wasn’t about drawing attention to myself but to reach out to other young people like me and share what we have experienced and what we have learned that could maybe help.”

She said she has gotten a good response to being open about her mental health both through the blog and among her family and friends.

“I get a little nervous sometimes but not anxious. It’s a good nervous but if I can help even one person out there not feel alone or afraid then that’s OK.”

She also took up photography and has found it is both an artistic and therapeutic experience. She recently took her brother’s graduation photos. “I look at it as a way to see what life has to give - whether it is something small and up close or something grand and broad. I like the idea of isolating something in the world and capturing it and then looking at it on its own.”

Johnson said she will likely deal with depression for the rest of her life but she isn’t daunted by that idea. She knows there are people and tools she can tap into to help her control the disease instead of the other way around.

Her advice to others like her

includes:

— Ask for help. Don’t wait it out.

— Find resources - a counselor and therapy. If the first one isn’t a good fit, find another one.

— Communicate with the people who love you and are around you. They can help.

— Have a resource you can call, someone you can talk to on short notice.

— Breathe. Learning to just breathe through something can really help. She recommends yoga.

— Read. She like Renee Brown. Find someone who you can relate to.

— Be open to medication. Depression is a neurological condition and medication can help even things out.

Johnson will be one of the featured speakers at the Bethel Lutheran Church series on Mental Health

in the St. Croix Valley beginning Sept. 28.