United Way kicks off 2016 “I Believe” campaign

United Way St. Croix Valley will launch its 2016 Campaign on Monday, Sept. 12. The annual fundraising appeal, which funds United Way initiatives, local nonprofits and school programs serving Pierce, Polk and St. Croix County residents, will run through Nov. 18.

This year’s campaign theme is “I Believe,” emphasizing the impact the belief of United Way stakeholders has on the community. “Thanks to our donors, we have made so much progress over the years, like providing over a million pounds of food to local pantries and shelters through the Food Resource Center, but there is still more work to do,” said board president Cynthia Jahnke. “The relatively high household income in some counties obscures the fact that over 10 percent of households in Western Wisconsin live in poverty.”

United Way St. Croix Valley’s three focus areas are meeting basic and emergency needs, strengthening children and families and promoting health and independence. “With our mission of uniting communities, focusing resources and inspiring people to measurably improve lives in Western Wisconsin, United Way St. Croix Valley is uniquely positioned to bring everyone in the community, from businesses to schools and nonprofits, to the table to respond to those in need in our communities,” said executive director Ann Searles.

Each year the fall campaign funds approximately 60 nonprofit agencies, programs and school programs.

For more information about United Way St. Croix Valley or this year’s campaign, visit www.unitedwaystcroix.org or contact Executive Director Ann Searles at 715-377-0203 ext. 102 or ann@unitedwaystcroix.org.