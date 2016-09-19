The conversation about mental health is opening up

Dr. Chris Babbitt has been a practicing clinical psychologist in the Hudson area for more than 30 years. He is currently the director of behavioral services at Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin and operates Northwest Counseling. He is a Hudson resident and serves on the St. Croix County Board, representing District 3 and is chairman of the county’s Health and Human Services Baord.

He will be one of the featured speakers at Bethel Lutheran Church’s “Mental Health in the St. Croix Valley,” a unique, three-night event that will focus on mental health issues in the community that will be on consecutive Wednesdays beginning Sept. 28 on the Bethel Highlands campus.

Babbitt says he is encouraged by what appears to be more willingness to talk about mental health issues but fears it might just be on the surface.

“I’m not convinced we are where we should be. It is encouraging that communities and nationwide there is more discussion going on but it is my experience that when it gets down to the individual level, there is still a lot of stigma and fear.”

Babbitt says he has seen an increase in the number of young people and children dealing with serious mental health issues and at a younger age. He believes families are more challenged these days “to hold it together.”

“Increased opiate and other addictions where one or both parents are struggling, has a frightening impact on children,” he said. “But we also see them affected by external things like the economy, unemployment, the need for their parents to work multiple jobs.”

On the county level Babbitt says the goal is “to keep the issue of mental health on people’s lips.” There are efforts going on all over the county but he would like to see a more unified approach that might be more successful long term.

Working at the Baldwin Western Wisconsin Health Center, Babbitt said every patient who comes to the facility is given a mental health screening regardless of what they are being treated for.

Babbitt believes that events like the Bethel mental health series are an excellent way to inform the community and to hopefully reach out to individuals who are in need of help.

The presentations will include personal stories of living with mental illnesses like depression and anxiety. Anna Johnson, a Hudson High School graduate and UW-River Falls student, and Kaitlin DuLyn, a senior at HHS, will tell their own stories about their struggles with mental illness and the steps they have taken to live with it. Along with Dr. Babbitt, and Dr. Gary Wilkerson, director of the Mt. Olivet Church counseling services in Minneapolis, will speak. There will also be information about resources for help and treatment in the area.

On Oct. 12, the final evening of the program, a panel discussion is scheduled, focusing on the needs of young people. Participants will include HHS school counselor Sarah Jamieson, Hudson Middle School counselor Angela Goebel, Hudson Police Department School Liaison Officer James Wildman as well as Johnson and DuLyn.

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Babbitt and will include time for questions and discussion.

The program, which has received support from Thrivent Financial, will be held at the Bethel Highlands Campus, 504 Frontage Road, and is open to the public.