HHS senior opens up about depression

Kaitlin DuLyn, left, and Anna Johnson will tell their personal stories about coming to terms with depression as part of a three-part series about mental health sponored by Bethel Lutheran Church. The series is set for Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12 at Bethel Highlands. (photo by Meg Heaton)

When Kaitlin DuLyn made the decision to talk publically about living with depression this summer, she hoped it might help other teens and young people dealing with the same thing.

She spoke about her experience on stage as a candidate in this year’s Hudson Ambassadors competition. Since that time, she has done a candid interview in this newspaper and been asked to speak to students at Hudson Middle School and at Bethel Lutheran’s Mental Health in the St. Croix Valley, Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and Oct. 12.

It is just what she hoped would happen when she opened up about something an increasing number of people her age and even younger are experiencing.

At the ambassador’s competition, DuLyn told the audience of several hundred people, including lots of other teens from throughout the area, that she has been diagnosed with depression and she believes by being open and honest about her own struggles she can help others to find their way through the condition. Along with therapy, medication and her grandmother’s daily mantra, “I choose to be happy today,” DuLyn has found a way to live with depression.

DuLyn said she first started to feel things change as she started middle school. Prior to that time, she was outgoing, opinionated and even a “little goofy.”

“But I think you would hear it from anybody — middle school is the worst. Nobody ever says how great those years are. Along with all the other normal changes you are going through, you just feel awkward and want to fit in.”

But there was more to it than that for her.

DuLyn didn’t share what was going on with her mother until after she took a survey given to ninth-graders at HHS designed to identify students who are at risk for a variety of things including depression.

“I remember I was kind of scared by how many of the questions fit how I was feeling,” she said. “I knew there was something wrong but didn’t know exactly what to do about it.”

DuLyn did talk to her mother about it. Deb DuLyn said she did some research and together they decided to try living healthier, an approach that included exercise and a healthy diet. The regime helped some but the feelings didn’t go away.

DuLyn’s depression was officially diagnosed in her sophomore year and she began her journey of learning to live with depression. She said she was at first resistant to therapy but eventually she found a therapist that fit and medication that seemed to help.

The positive change seems to have a lot to do with DuLyn learning how to manage her depression. Talk therapy is important but she stresses “you have to find someone you are comfortable with. If it doesn’t feel right, look for someone else.”

She plans on giving some practical advice to families living with depression at the Bethel series. She and her family have a safety plan. DuLyn knows that her depression is often worsened by PMS and that’s a time to use more caution — simple things like keeping the sharp objects out of sight, monitoring her medications and relying on a number of behaviors to “self soothe.” Those include playing her guitar, contacting one of a number of people on a list who she trusts, taking a walk in Willow River State Park with her beloved golden retriever or riding her horse. She keeps a journal to monitor how she is feeling.

She also uses any or all of her senses to help her cope — the taste and smell of favorite foods, touching something soft like her dog or listening to music and performing in the school choir.

And she has learned to take it “a day at a time.”

DuLyn says that in addition to her family, she has a close, supportive circle of friends who she says understand her depression.

DuLyn, with support of her mother and dad, Tom, will likely continue to speak publically about her depression — not only about how it manifested in her but also about what people can do to help someone they know or love to deal with depression.

“It is so important to listen and to listen without judging. It doesn’t help to say ‘oh it’s not so bad’ or to just cheer up,” DuLyn said. “Depression doesn’t work that way and it only makes the person stop talking — that’s not what we want to happen.”

DuLyn’s mother Deb say she has learned so much about depression from her daughter and others and feels that as a family they are not just coping with depression but learning to live good lives in spite of it.

“The most important thing as a parent is to keep checking in with your child. Ask them how they are feeling. Tell them if you notice things don’t seem just right. And keep asking. They won’t always talk right away but let them know you are always there to listen and that they can trust you,” Deb said.

DuLyn said if she could change anything about her experience, she would have talked about how she was feeling much sooner. She said she didn’t think it would help and that she was afraid to talk about it.

“But now I know — you can’t feel better without talking to someone, and there are people around you who care and who can help.”

DuLyn is about to begin her senior year at Hudson High School and she is thinking about attending UW-River Falls to study equine nutrition. She knows depression is likely something she will deal with throughout her life, but it will be on her terms. And that is something she can live with and live well.

DuLyn will speak on Oct. 5 at “Mental Health in the St. Croix Valley” beginning at 7 p.m. at Bethel Highlands Campus, 504 Frontage Road. She will also be part of a panel discussion on Oct. 12. All three evenings are free and open to the public. Each session will include remarks from mental health professionals in addition to the speakers.

For more information about the series contact Bethel Lutheran at 715-386-8821.