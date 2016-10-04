The Hudson Community Foundation in cooperation with the Aging and Disability Resource Center is hosting a public forum on the growing impact of dementia, memory loss and caregiving on area individuals and families.

The featured speaker will be former Wisconsin Gov. Martin Schreiber, whose wife Elaine has Alzheimer’s. Schreiber has spoken openly about how his wife’s condition affects him as a caregiver, their relationship and his children. His presentation addresses the loss, grief and loneliness the disease creates.

“For Better or Worse: memory loss, dementia and caregiving” is 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13 at Bethel Highlands, 504 Frontage Road.

In addition to Schreiber, two local caregivers will share their stories. Roberts farmer Arlen Strate recently lost his wife Laurie to young onset dementia. Emily Smith of Hudson is caring for her father Craig, a former Hudson firefighter and ironworker who at age 53 is living with frontotemporal lobe dementia.

Nancy Abrahamson, St. Croix County’s Dementia Care Specialist, will talk about what is being done to address the impact of dementia on the community, the screening and resources available through the ADRC and the county-wide initiatives to make Hudson and the rest of the county “dementia friendly.”

The program will also include information about the St. Croix Valley Foundation’s Dementia Friendly Community Coalition. It will include an opportunity to meet the ADRC staff as well.

For more information contact the ADRC or Nancy Abrahamson at (715)381-4360 or email her at Nancy.Abrahamson@co.saint-croix.wi.us or Meg Heaton at (715)426-1067 or email her at mheaton@rivertowns.net.