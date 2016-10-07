Bethel mental health series ends where it began

Clinical psychologist Chris Babbitt of Western Wisconsin Health and Anna Johnson who lives with depression, listened as well as spoke at the first session of Mental Health in the St. Croix Valley, a three part series presented by Bethel Highlands to open up the conversation and help remove the stigma of mental health. (photo by Meg Heaton)

Anna Johnson, a HHS graduate and senior at UW-River Falls, told her audience about what it is like coming to grips with anxiety and depression. She did so with both humor and passion about these difficult issues. (photo by Meg Heaton)

The third and final event of “Mental Health in the St. Croix Valley,” presented by Bethel Lutheran Church is next Thursday, Oct. 12, beginning at 7 p.m.

The program is a panel discussion focusing on the needs of young people and their mental health. Participants will include HHS school counselor Sarah Jamieson, Hudson Middle School counselor Angela Goebel, Hudson Police Department School Liaison Officer James Wildman as well as the two young women, Anna Johnson and Kaitlyn DuLyn who shared their personal stories of living with anxiety and depression previously in the series.

The panel will be moderated by Dr. Christopher Babbitt, a clinical child psychologist with Western Wisconsin Health. There will be time for questions and discussion.

Jamieson has been a counselor at HHS since 2000, and perhaps the most obvious and important tool she and her colleagues have in helping students is the depression screening tool they give all incoming freshman.

Panel member Kaitlyn DuLyn said the way she answered the questions in the survey her freshman year alerted her to her own mental health crisis. And that is exactly what the tool is supposed to do for students, families and their school family.

Jamieson said she and her colleagues review those surveys and follow up with students and their families when a concern is raised. But that is just one of the ways they connect with students with mental health issues.

Jamieson said the counseling staff spends close to 10 percent of their time working with students to address anxiety, depression and a host of other mental health issues and refer students for further help.

A therapist from Family Means is also on campus one day a week to meet with up to 7 students referred to help, and while it is a help to students and families who might not have access to that kind of therapy, the need is greater than the program can meet.

Jamieson said the size of the school, with classes of more than 400 in some cases, makes it difficult for counselors to meet the needs of the students assigned to them, but they are committed to doing all they can.

Jamieson said when they contact parents with their concerns, some are already aware of something going on with their child, while others have no idea how anxious or depressed their child is.

“Our job is to help that student and their family make it work for them at school. And we do whatever we can to help that student stay in school and make things work. We know that school can be an important constant in their lives and we want to make that experience better for them.”

Jamieson said she is encouraged by the number of students who are willing to talk with counselors about their concern for a friend who they think may be at risk. “That is something we have seen change over the years, and it comes out of a real concern for their friends based on what they talk about and what they observe.”

Jamieson says there are a number of things that can make students who are experiencing anxiety or depression feel isolated, not the least being social media.

“If you judge by what you see there, it seems like everybody has the perfect life, that they are surrounded by friends and fun and that they have it all figured out. But we all know that is not the whole story — it can just seem that way,” said Jamieson.

Jamieson said the size of Hudson High School may be contributing to some of the stress students feel, noting that for some just passing in the very crowded halls can be an issue.

“For a group of our students, the struggle to come to school and stay here is very real. But we are trying to let them know they are not alone and that help is available. That’s why this mental health series is so important. If we can remove the stigma around mental health issues and treat them like we do any other health issues, we will be able to reach the kids who need help quicker and more often.”

The program, which has received support from Thrivent Financial, will be held at the Bethel Highlands Campus, 504 Frontage Road, and is open to the public. The series is also being broadcast on the riverchannel.org.