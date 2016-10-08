Work begins on creating a dementia friendly community

Longtime community supporter and activist Judy Freund asked those attending to describe what a "dementia friendly " would look like and how could that happen. (photos by Meg Heaton)

With the words of the late Kitty Rhoades of Hudson, former secretary of Wisconsin Health Services as a guide, the work has begun on creating dementia friendly communities across St. Croix County.

Recently, more than 30 people, including professionals, business people, elected officials, concerned individuals and caregivers gathered at the first official meeting of the Dementia Friendly Community Coalition at Hudson Hospital.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the St. Croix Valley Foundation and program director Angie Pilgrim. But just as the title implies, the work to build dementia friendly communities is a collaborative effort that includes Nancy Abrahamson, the county’s Dementia Care Specialist with the ADRC, Judy Freund, who was instrumental in bringing the Remember Project to communities throughout the county and others working in the field of treatment and care for those living with memory loss and dementia.

The meeting began with Freund asking “what would a dementia friendly community look like?” Responses included everything from signage in parks to help identify a location and the services there to training businesses, organizations, service providers and public safety personnel about what dementia looks like and how to help and including information in school curriculum.

Freund said she is gratified to see communities interested and willing to rally resources to move toward a dementia friendly community.

“It feels as though family members, caregivers, friends and neighbors -- to say nothing of an individual diagnosed with Alzheimer's -- find this is a time to draw in those around them who care and can support them in some way; like when a disaster strikes,” she said. “At the end of the day, perhaps we are building a way to approach hard issues.”

The group also talked about what acceptance of dementia and memory loss looks like, not just from the sufferer but from the caregiver, family members and from individuals in the community at large.

Abrahamson said the group did some creative brainstorming and broke up several ideas to form committees that will work on things like community acceptance, communication networks and content, and collaboration between business, providers, government, emergency responders, and families and neighbors.

“The idea is to support and promote acceptance for those with the diagnosis or symptoms and the caregiver and creating and delivering training specific to certain services to promote understanding and effective relationship building,” Abrahamson said. “We want to work toward developing support for the family caregiver to reduce stress and burden and to enhance activity and socialization of the person diagnosed so they can both remain healthy and engaged.”

Pilgrim said the meeting identified three immediate priorities: caregiver support, training, and community collaboration. Over the course of the next four months, task force groups will meet to identify action items.

For more information or to participate in the coalition, contact Pilgrim at (715)386-9490 or email her at apilgrim@scvfoundation.org. Contact Abrahamson at nancy.abrahamson@co.saint-croix.wi.us.