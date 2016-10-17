During her life, Jean stood beside Dick in all his endeavors, providing a support system for him. She was the center of the large family — eight kids in 11 years — and worked alongside Dick in his many businesses.

“She was just the hardest working woman ever,” Hawksford said.

“She was the most unselfish person I’ve ever encountered,” Dick added.

In death, she has inspired Dick to continue the selflessness her family remembers. In September, Dick donated three acres of land to Adoray Home Health and Hospice to build a hospice house in the area.

“I wouldn’t be donating that land if it wasn’t for her. She’s the one that directed me,” Dick said.

When Jean died three years ago, she was surrounded by family. With eight children, 22 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, she had a lot of loved ones in her life.

“The nurse at Regions made the comment, she’d never seen the likes of it,” Dick said. “Our whole family was up there the day she passed away.”

During her stay at Regions Hospital, Jean was never alone. At least one member of her family was able to be with her, all day, every day.

“The one thing that we said that we as a large family, we felt so lucky that as she started to fade we were able to be included in her final days and have a say and surround her with love,” Hawksford said.

The Pearson family hopes this donation will provide the same love and support to others in their final days.

“The hospice house will provide that same personal, end of life care, and that is why we chose to support this endeavor,” Dick said.

Jean would have been humbled to know something like this was being done in her honor, Hawksford said.

“That’s what she would give to anybody,” she said, “but there’s people who don’t have our family unit, so the fact that there’ll be a loving Adoray hospice worker giving them the same thing would please her immensely.”

The facility will provide eight to 10 beds in a home-like center designed for those who do not have or cannot be supported by loved ones, according to a press release from Adoray.

The donated land is located near Hudson off Exit 4 on Interstate 94 East. Adoray Executive Director Mary Troftgruben said feasibility studies have shown a growing need for hospice in the area.

“This is the largest geographic region in Wisconsin without a hospice house,” Troftgruben said in the release. “And Mr. Pearson’s gift gives this project the huge boost it needs to become a reality. We are so appreciative of the generosity shown by him and his family.”

Dick has supported Adoray in other ways throughout the years. He said he has great respect for the organization and its dedication.

“They’re made up of a lot of women very similar to his wife and my mom,” Hawksford said. “They’re just some of the most outstanding people, humble, loving people.”