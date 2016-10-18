Seventh-annual GO Pink For Life kicks off

New this year is a “Bras For A Cause” bra decorating contest. The creations are being displayed at the following businesses:

— a’la mode salonspas

— CocoBello Interiors (displayed in window of Property Executives)

— Dashing Girls Next Door

— Hudson Flower Shop

— Kelley Frame & Art Gallery

— La Rue Marche

— Lavender Thymes

— Marnie Marie Photography

— SEASONS on St. Croix Gallery

— Tangled Spa and Salon

— Stone Tap.

Voting requires a $1 donation that includes a chance to win prizes from participating businesses.

Voting takes place now through the end of October.Voters can do so as often as they like up to Oct. 31.

Also new this year and available the entire month is limited edition ladies v-neck tees for a $15 donation, exclusively designed by Becki Lamar for “Go Pink For Life.” These will be available at Angel’s Pet World, Dashing Girls Next Door, Etcetera, Kelley Frame & Art Gallery, Lavender Thymes, Purple Tree and Tangled Spa and Salon.

This weekend, Oct. 14-15, there will be the specials, drawings and treats available from 15 participating businesses.

While this event supports October Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the proceeds will benefit all cancers through the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Hudson. Money raised includes research, free 24/7 live support at 800-227-2345, free lodging, free wigs and more.

For more information contact local Relay Chairwoman Angie Brown at hudsonrfl@live.com or your ACS Community Manager, Kellie Burrows, at kellie.burrows@cancer.org, 612-227-8135.