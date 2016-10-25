Anxiety increasingly growing among students

The moderator for the panel was psychologist Dr. Christopher Babbitt, who also serves on the St. Croix County Board. Joining him in the discussion was HHS school counselor Sarah Jamieson, Hudson Middle School counselor Angela Goebel and school police liaison officer, Det. James Wildman.

The counselors pointed out that they are seeing an increased number of students who are dealing with significant anxiety that is being fueled by a variety of issues.

Jamieson noted that Hudson is a very high performing district and students are keenly aware of the need for high achievement to get into college and pursue a career.

In addition, both counselors said there are students who find simply coming to school and sitting in a classroom is difficult. Sometimes these students end up in the counseling offices as a respite where they can study and feel less anxious. Jamieson noted that while this might not seem ideal, their goal “is to get them inside the building where we can help them in whatever ways we can.”

Wildman explained his role working with elementary and middle school students. He said the year has gotten off to a good start but echoed the counselors’ concerns about anxiety among students. He said he is on campus to assist in situations where a student’s safety or the safety of others might be in question, but he is also there to promote a positive police presence, as someone who is there to help, to students.

The counselors also commented on the district’s support of depression screening of all ninth-graders as a tool to identify possible problems early on and the partnership with Family Means that provides an onsite therapist for students at several of the district’s buildings.

