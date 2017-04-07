Community conversation tackles depression with humor

Moe hosted those nine podcasts earlier in the year. They featured comedians talking about their depression and how they managed to laugh along the way. HealthPartners and its Make It OK campaign sponsored the podcasts. At Tuesday night's event, Moe encouraged people to talk more about mental illness to reduce stigma.

"I'm not a doctor — I was a theater major," he said. "All I'm doing is asking questions and talking about my own experience. What if everyone in this room just started having an honest conversation with their child, spouse, parent about mental health? About struggles you have had and struggles they have had. If people talked as much about mental health as they do about nutrition and exercise, stigma would be over tomorrow."

A panel discussion also featured five thought leaders involved with mental health services in the St. Croix Valley. The speakers included Pat Rogers, clinical director of FamilyMeans; Dan Van Someren, jail captain of St. Croix County Sheriff's Office; Heather Erickson, director of behavioral health at Amery Hospital & Clinic; Shelly Rock, director of parish nursing at Lakeview Hospital; and Peter VanDusartz, director of program development at HealthPartners St. Croix Valley Behavioral Health.

"We want our communities in the St. Croix Valley to understand that mental illness is just that — an illness," said Ted Wegleitner, president and CEO of Lakeview Health. "Not unlike heart disease, it can be treated right here in our valley communities."

Members of the public interested in learning more and supporting family, friends and their community with mental health issues are invited to attend any of these free HealthPartners classes: April 10 — Suicide prevention training at Hudson Hospital & Clinic; April 11 — Make It OK ambassador training at Amery Hospital & Clinic; April 19 — Webinar: New mom stress or postpartum depression?