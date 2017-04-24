Family Fresh to hold drug take-back event
Hudson residents will be among those around St. Croix County participating in a drug take-back event on Saturday, April 29.
The event, held in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Justice and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, will be held at Hudson's Family Fresh, 2351 Coulee Road.
Unused or expired medication, along with over-the-counter medication, are accepted at the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Accepted items include: prescription and over-the-counter medications, vitamins, medicated liquids, inhalers, sprays and pet medications. Liquids, creams, gels, etc. can remain in their original containers; remove name or label and place in a zip-top plastic bag.
The program will not accept sharps, household hazardous waste, oxygen tanks, nebulizers, radioactive cancer medications or mercury thermometers.
Other drop-off locations for unused and unwanted medication in St. Croix County are:
• Baldwin Police Department, 400 Cedar Street, M-F, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Glenwood City Police Department, 113 West Oak Street, M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Hammond Police Department, 455 Davis Street, M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Hudson Police Department, 101 Vine Street, M-F, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• North Hudson Police Department, 400 7th Street N., M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• New Richmond Police Department, 1443 Campus Drive, M-F, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• River Falls Police Department, 125 East Elm Street, M-F, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Village of Roberts Police Department, 107 East Maple Street, M-F, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Somerset Police Department,110 Spring Street, M-F, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• Woodville Police Department, 102 S Main Street, M-F, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• St Croix County Sheriff's Department, 1101 Carmichael Road, 24/7