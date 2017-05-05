Celebrating a century of life, plus some change

In those 100-plus years, she's visited all 50 states, and a few other countries as well, and moved more than 26 times.

Nearly a half century ago, at the age of 55, Risser and her husband George retired early to travel the country. They hit all 50 states in just five years.

"Wasn't that lucky?" she said.

The original plan had been to visit all the capitals, but they settled for each state instead. The feat was accomplished in several different trips spread out over the five years.

"We would do that in good weather and in bad weather we stayed in Florida," Risser said.

Though the couple sometimes travelled on their own, Risser said they often went in caravans with other people.

"Oh, it was fun," she said. "Every night we'd stop and have a happy hour."

Though she saw many of the famous sites each state had to offer, Risser said the people were her favorite part.

"Just meeting different people and seeing different things, it was so interesting," she said. "We met some lovely people."

After seeing all 50 states, Risser said it's hard to say which was her favorite.

"I hate to pick one," she said.

Each state has its own story and memory. In Arizona, she and George spent six weeks waking up to the view of the Superstition Mountains and hiking in the desert. In Oregon, they picked so many strawberries they had to go buy sugar and make jam. They picked blueberries in another state and spent some of their favorite days in the New England states.

"Every state has something," she said.

Though she's travelled to all of them, Risser has only lived in three states: Indiana, Florida and Wisconsin. She was born in Wabash County, Ind. on April 24, 1915. She grew up an only child on her parents' farm. She met her husband George in high school, and the two had one daughter, Norma Jean. They shared 74 years of marriage together.

"That worked out wonderful," she said. "We were always together on everything."

During their 74 years together, the two based most of their time in Florida, moving countless times between houses and cities.

"We'd buy something in Florida and then see something else we wanted," Risser said. "We were all over the place."

Risser moved to Wisconsin five years ago. Now that her husband and daughter are gone, she's grateful to be close to her grandson. He's one of two grandsons, and Risser also has four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

"They do everything for me," she said. "I don't want for anything."

She was especially grateful to have them around as she celebrated her century of life.

"Yesterday was wild around here," she said. "I'm having a blast. Not very many people get to enjoy all that."

Looking back at it all, Risser said she has no secret to living so long.

"I have no explanation except I think somebody has been looking out after me," she said.