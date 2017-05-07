For Goldman, the title fits the topic perfectly. Aging is about realizing the changes, taking on its challenges and making choices that work best for the individual person.

"I know I have limitations now at age 86," she said. "I try to respect those limitations but not give up when I know I can be safe."

Goldman first felt drawn to the topic when she was working at NPR and became aware of the changing, aging demographic of America.

"That was my job," she said. "I felt very conscientious about doing stories about older people."

Since then, Goldman has written seven books on aging and caretaking and interviewed hundreds of people on the topic.

"I've been writing and doing public radio programs for years now on the subject to help people feel more confident about their own aging and embrace their own experience," Goldman said.

Aging doesn't have to be the stereotype that once someone is old, they're dependent, Goldman said.

"We have something to say to people that might be inspiring and understanding about the change that comes with their aging," she said.

It's important to know that different things work for different people. Goldman said aging doesn't have easy, universal solutions.

"Everyone has to explore their own way and what works for them," she said.

Goldman said she wants to encourage people to do what they can to be in their best health and understand the changes they're facing.

"You modify what you can do but you try not to let go of the things that keep you involved in the world around you," she said.

It's not always easy. Goldman said aging adults have to be the captain of their own ship.

"You have to be determined that you have to stay connected out in the world - your world," she said. "Make each day as good as you can."

To help with that, Beckman will provide information on the resources available in St. Croix County. The Aging and Disabilities Resource Center started 10 years ago to help residents access the various options, and Beckman has been administrator for most of that time.

"This is a great service and we're fortunate we have this in Wisconsin," Beckman said.

Different agencies throughout St. Croix help provide meals, transportation, classes, prevention, housing and other assistance. The center helps residents navigate these services.

With a growing population of older resident, Beckman said the focus is making it easier for people to age in place.

"People are living longer, staying at home longer, so how can we meet that need," he said. "We're trying to keep people in the community as long as possible."

The center works one-on-one to determine how best to help the individual.

"Just because you age doesn't mean you stop living," he said.

Beckman said outreach like this program at Bethel is vital to keeping people informed.

"Just the connection I think is very important," he said. "They have to know what's available."