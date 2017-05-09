Hudson Hospital nominated for sustainability

The Top 25 Environmental Excellence Award comes from Practice Greenhealth, the nation's leading organization dedicated to environmental sustainability in health care. Two other HealthPartners hospitals — Regions Hospital in St. Paul and Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park — were also featured on the top 25 list.

It's the second time Hudson Hospital & Clinic has been awarded the honor and this year, it's one of just four awards collected by the organization. At the Practice Greenhealth Environmental Excellence Awards Gala in Minneapolis on May 18, Hudson Hospital & Clinic will pick up the following awards for 2017:

• Top 25 Environmental Excellence Award

• Circles of Excellence - Food (Top 10 recognition)

• Circles of Excellence — Water (Top 10 recognition)

• Greening the OR Award

The 25 hospitals presented with Practice Greenhealth's highest honors in the Top 25 category exemplify environmental excellence and are setting the highest standards for environmental practices in health care. Award winners are leading the industry with innovation in sustainability—and have the data and documentation to prove their success. Each year, the competition for these top spots increases as hospitals across the country continue to innovate.

Hudson Hospital & Clinic has an ongoing commitment to sustainability. Recent initiatives include:

• Annual community electronics recycling event — Tech Dump (held April 19, 2017

• Energy reductions of 5-10 percent annually through conservation efforts

• Expansion of honeybee colonies in the hospital's community gardens

• Replacement of parking lot light bulbs with LEDs

• School district vegetable giveaways, community gardens and community-supported agriculture (CSA) drop-off site

"At Hudson Hospital & Clinic, we prioritize green practices in our day-to-day operations and our planning for the future," said Sarah Thomson, Hudson Hospital & Clinic Laboratory Manager and chair of the hospital's Green Team. "We're proud to be recognized for our commitment to the health and safety of our patients, staff, environment and community."

Across HealthPartners, six hospitals and the health system will collect 18 environmental awards at the May 18 awards gala. Three HealthPartners hospitals — Hudson Hospital & Clinic, Regions Hospital in St. Paul and Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park — were recognized in the top 25 hospitals in the country for environmental stewardship.