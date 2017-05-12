Senior falls educational event set for May 18 at Hudson Hospital

According to the latest research, one in every three people, age 65+ living in Wisconsin, are at risk of falling this year. Many of these falls may cause serious injury such as head trauma or fracture; and falls are the second leading cause of accidental death. Knowing the risks for falling and following prevention guidelines can help you and those you care about avoid a fall.

At the “Get a Grip on Falls and Trips” event, you’ll find out if you’re at risk for falling and how to reduce your risk factors. The event topics include: hearing and eye care resources; blood pressure screenings; nutrition consults; exercise and balance activities; home safety evaluation tools and many more resources.

Registration is required by calling 715-531- 6543 or registering online at www.healthpartnerslocalcare.org.

Submitted by Hudson Hospital