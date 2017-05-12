Senior falls educational event set for May 18 at Hudson Hospital
HUDSON -- Hudson Hospital will be hosting a senior falls educational event, “Get a Grip on Falls and Trips,” on at 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 18 in the hospital conference center.
According to the latest research, one in every three people, age 65+ living in Wisconsin, are at risk of falling this year. Many of these falls may cause serious injury such as head trauma or fracture; and falls are the second leading cause of accidental death. Knowing the risks for falling and following prevention guidelines can help you and those you care about avoid a fall.
At the “Get a Grip on Falls and Trips” event, you’ll find out if you’re at risk for falling and how to reduce your risk factors. The event topics include: hearing and eye care resources; blood pressure screenings; nutrition consults; exercise and balance activities; home safety evaluation tools and many more resources.
Registration is required by calling 715-531- 6543 or registering online at www.healthpartnerslocalcare.org.
Submitted by Hudson Hospital