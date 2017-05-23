EMS invites community in during EMS Week

In Hudson, St. Croix EMS is encouraging the community to visit the station to meet the staff, see the trucks and ask questions about the service.

"We would like to see the community get involved and educated about life-threatening emergencies and for them to be welcomed to come and visit us," EMT Bradley Pettee said.

Each day of the week has/had a theme. Monday is Education Day, Tuesday is Safety Tuesday, Wednesday is EMS for Children, Thursday is Save-A-Life Day and Friday is EMS Recognition Day.

The St. Croix EMS station is located at 503 Third St. in downtown Hudson.