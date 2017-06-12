According to his mother, Candace Caswell-Thompson, he wrote the poem to help his class understand what it's like to have autism and "how noises hurt his ears." The class and teacher were touched by his words.

Fly Away To The Big Blue Sky

In a world where your ears never get a break from noise.

I wish I could cry out for the noise to go far, far, far away

but I can't, nobody can.

It's only a thought, a dream.

As I look up to the sky, I see something out of the blue.

It takes me a while to see what it is.

But when I do see it it come down.

It's a Huge umbrella.

As soon as I grab the candy cane handle I take off into the clouds whoosh.

It's silent up there

very very silent.

As I look down everything is the size of pebbles.

Then I miss them

I miss my friends, my family, and my pets and teachers. While I was looking down I lower more and more to the ground until my feet touch the ground.

Now I miss the quietness

But hey that's life and that's out of (are) control.

Now I'm heading to school, into the bus

I mumble go away noise I walk into the screaming school

and into the chattering classroom.

As I much as I dislike noise

but I also like it too.