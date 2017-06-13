YMCA summer youth memberships still available
Young people are at greater risk for risky behaviors during the summer, when they spend long stretches of time unsupervised. Decades of statistics demonstrate that violence, drinking and drug use rates go up during the warm summer months. The free Get Summer program at Hudson YMCA responds to parents’ worries and young peoples’ by providing a local, flexible alternative for high schoolers in a safe and fun environment.
The Y had around 80 free Get Summer memberships available as of June 13. Youths can sign up for the memberships until Sunday, June 18. Memberships are available to youth entering grades 9-12.
For more information, stop in to the Y, call 715-386-1616 or visit www.ymcamn.org/getsummer.