Hudson HealthPartners will host Cardiology meet & greet

The event will be held in the lobby of the specialty clinic medical office building (adjacent to the hospital). There will be refreshments, appetizers, giveaways and prize drawings. No registration necessary.

Learn about HealthPartners Clinic - Hudson cardiology services and meet the new providers. For more information visit www.hudsonhospital.org or call (715) 531-6700.

Submitted by Senior Communications Generalist Stacy Lenzen