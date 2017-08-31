Give blood, get a haircut

"We are excited to continue the Saving Lives Never Looked So Good campaign and partnership with Sport Clips this September," said Donna M. Morrissey, director of national partnerships, Red Cross Biomedical Services. "We are grateful for Sport Clips showing its support of the Red Cross and saying 'thank you' to those helping save lives through blood donations." Those who come out to give blood or platelets Sept. 1-30 will receive a coupon for a free haircut via email several days after their donation. The coupon is valid through Nov. 11, 2017, at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must have a valid email address on record to receive the coupon.

Donors are urged to make an appointment to donate using the free Blood Donor App, online at www.redcrossblood.org or by calling 800-RED-CROSS. Donors also are encouraged to use the hashtag #SavingLivesLooksGood to share their new looks and invite others to give.