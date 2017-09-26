Pulmonary rehabilitation program is benefiting patients

"This program helps patients function better," Kim Peters, Hudson Hospital & Clinic's rehabilitation services manager said. "We're seeing increased activity levels in patients, a decrease in their pulmonary symptoms, and in some instances, better management of anxiety and depression."

Etta Britton, a respiratory therapist, and Jeffrey Marvin, a cardiac rehabilitation therapist, are leading the program at Hudson; Nick Benson, a pulmonologist, is the program's medical director. Patients are referred to the program by their physician and usually are patients who have chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, interstitial lung disease (scarring of the lung tissue), cystic fibrosis, or who have had lung surgery.

"The main goal of this program is to improve patients' quality of life," said Benson. "We also intend to reduce patients' hospitalizations and number of days in the hospital for pulmonary function related illnesses."

Three patients recently graduated from the program including Roger Rebholz and Charles Minke, both of Hudson.

"I've been waiting for years for this program to be available in Hudson," said Rebholz. "It's so convenient for me to attend consistently." Lynn Wagner of River Falls also graduated with Rebholz and Minke, and said since participating in the program, he's much more active and his friends and family have noticed positive changes in him. All of the graduates reported increased strength, endurance and improvement in their breathing.