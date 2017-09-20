Play & Learn groups are available to families in nine locations across the St. Croix Valley. These classes provide an opportunity for toddlers and preschoolers to interact with their parents and other children their age. Parents can also discuss parenting strategies, dilemmas and everyday happenings with a parent educator and other parents going through similar situations. Groups are weekly, 90-minute classes facilitated by a Family Resource Center parent educator, and include guided play, a story and activities, and parent discussion on a different topic each week.

"The predictable routine of our sessions allows kids to anticipate what comes next," said Nicole Young, who has participated in groups in both Baldwin and Hudson. "They get practice playing with other young children and following directions from a teacher. Parents learn from each other and from the staff. We get ideas of activities and songs we can do at home."

Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley strengthens children, families and communities by offering education, resources and support. The organization also offers weekly Baby & Me groups, a play and discussion hour for parents and their infants, in partnership with six area hospitals as part of United Way St. Croix Valley's Success By 6 initiative. Home visiting is another program that provides individualized parent support and education through twice monthly visits; parent educators provide age-appropriate child development information, parent-child play ideas, developmental screenings and opportunities for parents to discuss parenting topics. Young parent groups are available for any teen who is pregnant or parenting. Young moms and dads receive support from parent educators as well as their peers and can receive high school credit through participation in activities, discussions and written assignments. Young parents can be referred to the program by their high school guidance counselors or county agencies or they can sign up by contacting the Family Resource Center directly.

"We are proud to partner with health care organizations, social service agencies, school districts and libraries across our service area of Pierce, Polk and St. Croix counties," Family Resource Center's executive director Agnes Ring said. "Support from United Way is pivotal to ensuring families have access to programs and services." The organization has been a funded partner of United Way since 2005.

United Way St. Croix Valley launched their annual fundraising campaign Sept. 15. The campaign, which funds local nonprofits, school programs and targeted initiatives serving Pierce, Polk and St. Croix County residents, will run through Nov. 22. This year's campaign theme is "We Fight for Strong Communities," which emphasizes United Way St. Croix Valley's support for the health, education and financial stability of all people within the three-county area. Thanks to last year's campaign, United Way St. Croix Valley distributed funds to 45 agency programs across the three-county area. They are also launching new targeted efforts to support early childhood education, provide more resources for mental health and fight hunger.

To learn more about Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley programs, visit www.frcscv.org or call 715-684-4440. For more information about United Way St. Croix Valley or this year's campaign, visit www.unitedwaystcroix.org or contact development and communications director Jessica Francis at 715-377-0203 ext. 101 or jessica@unitedwaystcroix.org.