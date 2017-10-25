Catalyst contributes to the Lakefront Fitness Park

"As a local health and fitness business at Catalyst Sports Medicine, we love to support projects like this one that are aimed at improving the health and well-being of the Hudson residents and all visitors to Lakefront Park," Catalyst CEO John Knutson said. "Hannah has done an incredible job of recognizing the need for fitness for people of all ages and athletic abilities and then filling the gap with this beautiful and effective fitness park. It's quite remarkable what Hannah has done to bring this project to fruition."

The installation of the park is expected in mid-November. Burns has had great collaboration from the City of Hudson Parks and Recreation Department, vendors for the project, and contributions from a lot of residents and local businesses. If anyone, or any business is interested in financially supporting the fitness park project, you can make contributions through the St. Croix Valley Foundation, with your check memo referencing the fitness park project.