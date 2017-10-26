The Free Clinic of Pierce and St. Croix Counties is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It provides primary health care and preventative health education for the people of Pierce and St. Croix counties who have no health care alternative. Services are provided according to need, without discrimination based on race, religion, gender or sexual orientation.

Muzzy is excited to be part of the Free Clinic team.

"I am so impressed with not only what this organization does but how they do it," Muzzy said. "I have had the opportunity to meet a number of the volunteers and the staff. These are the people I would want taking care of myself or my loved ones. They are so experienced, knowledgeable, kind and caring."

The clinic is open Tuesday evenings, with numbers being assigned at 4:15 p.m. Up to 25 patients are seen who meet the eligibility criteria on a walk-in basis. They operate in space donated by the Vibrant Health Family Clinic and River Falls Area Hospital, part of Allina Health. Additional information about the Free Clinic can be found at www.freeclinicpiercestcroix.org.