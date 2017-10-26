United Way St. Croix Valley continues support of the Free Clinic of Pierce and St. Croix Counties
The Free Clinic of Pierce and St. Croix Counties has received a $20,000 grant from the United Way St. Croix Valley.
"The United Way St. Croix Valley does a phenomenal job in improving the lives and communities in Pierce, St. Croix and Polk counties," said Amy Muzzy, the newly hired fundraising and communications coordinator. "It is an honor to partner with them again. This grant will be instrumental in providing those in need, who qualify, the ability to receive health care."
The Free Clinic of Pierce and St. Croix Counties is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. It provides primary health care and preventative health education for the people of Pierce and St. Croix counties who have no health care alternative. Services are provided according to need, without discrimination based on race, religion, gender or sexual orientation.
Muzzy is excited to be part of the Free Clinic team.
"I am so impressed with not only what this organization does but how they do it," Muzzy said. "I have had the opportunity to meet a number of the volunteers and the staff. These are the people I would want taking care of myself or my loved ones. They are so experienced, knowledgeable, kind and caring."
The clinic is open Tuesday evenings, with numbers being assigned at 4:15 p.m. Up to 25 patients are seen who meet the eligibility criteria on a walk-in basis. They operate in space donated by the Vibrant Health Family Clinic and River Falls Area Hospital, part of Allina Health. Additional information about the Free Clinic can be found at www.freeclinicpiercestcroix.org.