WHY in the YMCA

Years later, Milligan sat in a room just off the front entrance of the Hudson YMCA, watching the people filter through, in and out, for all the different reasons people come to the Y.

"The best parts of life are the eternal things," he said.

At the Y

Since September, Milligan has worked to build a ministry through a partnership with the YMCA on Vine Street — the WHY Church.

"There's all kinds of relationships you can have with your Y," Milligan explained. "You can just be a tenant, but the way that it's worked out here is that they're looking at really sort of that mutually beneficial partnership. And that's what really excited us, because we care about the community and those partnerships."

Milligan said he hopes to spread his ministry to the public, a good cross-section of the Hudson community, which he sees at the Y.

"It's the community coming together," he said. "And we don't have very many marketplaces left, in terms of where people just gather."

Hudson YMCA Executive Director Chris Kost said the YMCA — founded in London in 1844 as the Young Men's Christian Association — had the pillars of spirit, mind and body at its core.

Over the years, Kost explained, the "C" began to fade.

"We became known as a 'gym and swim,' making sure we took care of the body, but doing that we limited our the spirit and mind piece of our original pillars," he said.

Flip the script

After his diagnosis and throughout his treatment, Milligan said he came to the realization that he wanted to get the most out of every day.

His focus had been on his paycheck, his belongings, and success.

"All of a sudden all those things looked empty," he said.

After some time spent as a youth pastor in Iowa, Milligan said he was called to start his own churches through ministry.

While Milligan has moved all over the country, one aspect of his journey has remained the same — the people.

"There's no perfect churches because we're imperfect people," he said. "If we can keep it centered on the relationship I believe crazy, cool things can happen."

The partnership

His work at the Y allows Milligan and his growing group of churchgoers to do just that — focus on the relationships.

"It takes a lot of those barriers away, too," Milligan said. "It's not about identifying with a building, a place, an organization."

People can come in their bathing suit, sweat pants, it doesn't really matter, he said, which fits well with their goals.

"It just seemed like a really natural partnership," Milligan said.

To date — the group began through home meetings, then met at Camp St. Croix throughout the summer — Milligan said they've worked to establish the base that will sustain the church moving forward.

"Now that we have the foundation, it's time to get the word out," Milligan said. "We've put in a lot of sweat and tears building that foundation."

Kost is a part of the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities Christian Principals Network, which he said explores new ways to make the "C" more relevant while at the same time keeping with the theme of that the YMCA is for all.

"We see the church as a benefit to the Y," Kost said. "The YMCA is not affiliated with the church, but they support they Y by providing volunteers for events and being a partner in events."

The group meets Sundays in Studio 2, one of the community rooms at the Y, but Milligan said they could make a move to a larger room if the group continues to grow.

For more information visit hudson.thewhychurch.org or go to their Facebook page.