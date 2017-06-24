Global partners to speak at Faith Community Church

In 2008, Carl and Julie moved from New Richmond to follow God's calling to East Africa to work with child soldiers. It was here Tutapona was birthed and begun as the Gaedes moved themselves and their two young girls to Uganda. In just eight years, Tutapona provided trauma rehabilitation programs to over 36,000 people. In 2016, the Gaede family moved to Iraq to set up the first Tutapona office in the Middle East to work with Syrian, Kurdish and Yazidi men, women and children, who have been scarred by the effects of the conflict around them.

"The ministry they lead, Tutapona, has resulted in thousands of people entering the path of healing, including forgiving their enemies through the power and grace Jesus provides," Larry Szyman, FCC's pastor for missional life, said.

There will be an opportunity to interact and enter partnership with the Gaede family after the worship services June 25. For more information on Tutapona visit www.Tutapona.com. Faith Community Church is located at 777 Carmichael Road. All are welcome. To learn more, visit www.fcchudson.com.