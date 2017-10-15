Columbarium dedicated at St. Paul's Episcopal Church

The columbarium was manufactured and installed by Cold Spring Granite Company in Cold Spring, Minn., and contains 48 double occupancy niches and weighs approximately 12,000 pounds. The interior is constructed of concrete and the exterior surface is solid Carnelian granite quarried from Milbank, S.D.

The shape of the cross in the center of the reflection garden circle is an Alisee Pattee cross. It was chosen for its circular design and is engraved and stained into the concrete. The center of the cross is stained to match the Carnelian granite on the columbarium and the cross itself is stained a beige color to complement the color of the church structure. The perimeter is stained a light grey cloud-like pattern to transition to the larger gathering area. The cross artwork was created by Tyler Borgemoen.

Committee members for the project included Garrett Conover, Carolyn Barrette, Jane Conover-Kelliher, C. R. Hackworthy, Cynthia Hackworthy, Conrad Rivard, David Schultz, Ed Slamkowski, Fr. Guy Usher and Amanda Wurtzberger. Additional support was provided by Cindy Bachmann for cross colors, Joe Granberg for site-plan surveying and Judy Kadidlo for the landscape planting design.

Contractors for the project were Dennis Coliva, landscape architect with Earthworks Landscape Architects and Contractors in River Falls; Brad Hanson, Heins Valley Creek Nursery Inc. in Woodbury; Jim LaVenture, LaVenture Crane & Rigging, Inc. in New Richmond; and Tim Siegfried, George Siegfried Construction Company in Bayport, Minn.