Project SPARK is looking for another great idea

Project Spark returns and is looking to back a community idea with $5,000.

Anyone with an idea on how to make the Hudson area a better place to live, work and/or play can participate in this second annual SPARK competition sponsored by the Hudson Community Foundation.

HCF will accept proposals from any individual, group or organization looking to impact the Hudson area. The great ideas will be reviewed by HCF board members who will select three finalists and present them to the Hudson community for final selection of the winning Project SPARK idea.

Here’s how to apply:

Create a document to describe your project by answering the questions below. Limit your proposal to three 8.5 by 11 pages and include a separate page for your budget.

—Who are you? Provide information about yourself and/or the group or organization making the proposal.

—What’s your SPARK idea? Describe your project and why it is a good idea for the community. Let us know the situation, opportunity or issue your idea will address in Hudson.

—Can you make it spark? Let us know how you plan to bring your idea to life by answering things like how many participants will be involved in the project? How long will the project take to complete? After the project is complete, let us know what your plan is to keep the project up and running.

—What does it cost? Provide a budget that outlines the total cost of the project and an estimated cost breakdown of materials and labor as well as any other associated expenses.

Send your proposal in by Sept. 20 to: Project SPARK, Hudson Community Foundation c/o St. Croix Valley Foundation, 516 Second St., Suite 214A, Hudson, WI 54016.

Applicants will be notified if they are a finalist by Oct. 1. Note that there are no age or affiliation requirement for applicants. All ideas will be reviewed. All finalists will present their idea to the Hudson community Tuesday, Oct. 25. Finalists need to be present to be considered.

For more information contact HCF through the St. Croix Valley Foundation at (715)386-9490 and HCF President, Ryan Cari, will contact applicants.