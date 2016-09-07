Rhoades legacy lives on through gift to Memory and Music

Pictured from left are Dan Cohen, executive director of Music and Memory, Gov. Scott Walker, Frank Rhoades, Kitty’s husband, Dan Goodier of CCH and the new Health Services Secretary Linda Seemeyer.

Pictured from left are Nate Gomez, Joan Richie, Owen Rhoades, Lisa Rhoades, Matt Rhoades, Mike Rhoades, Nicole Rhoades, Christopher Rhoades, Frank Rhoades and Gov. Scott Walker. (photos by Meg Heaton)

Kitty Rhoades’ family was on hand Tuesday to present a donation of $12,400 to the Memory and Music programs she championed on behalf of those living with dementia and memory issues.