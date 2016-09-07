Search
    Rhoades legacy lives on through gift to Memory and Music

    By Meg Heaton Today at 11:58 a.m.
    Pictured from left are Nate Gomez, Joan Richie, Owen Rhoades, Lisa Rhoades, Matt Rhoades, Mike Rhoades, Nicole Rhoades, Christopher Rhoades, Frank Rhoades and Gov. Scott Walker. (photos by Meg Heaton)1 / 2
    Pictured from left are Dan Cohen, executive director of Music and Memory, Gov. Scott Walker, Frank Rhoades, Kitty’s husband, Dan Goodier of CCH and the new Health Services Secretary Linda Seemeyer. 2 / 2

    Kitty Rhoades’ family was on hand Tuesday to present a donation of $12,400 to the Memory and Music programs she championed on behalf of those living with dementia and memory issues. 

    Meg Heaton
    Meg Heaton has been a reporter with the Hudson Star Observer since 1990. She has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and Native American Studies from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
    MHeaton@rivertowns.net
    (715) 808-8604
