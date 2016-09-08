HHS grad spends summer fighting wildfires

Lewis Wiechmann carries his ax while fighting wildfires in Idaho. He has been a part of the crew for two summers.

Like many college students, Hudson High School Graduate Lewis Wiechmann spent his summer working. Unlike other students, Wiechmann’s job entailed fighting wildfires in national forests.

For the second summer, Wiechmann spent nearly three months in the Red River Ranger District in Oak City, Idaho working as a firefighter. He and his crew fought the Pioneer Fire in the Boise National Forest. The wildfire grew from 3,000 acres to 60,000 during his time there and is still burning today.

As a senior in Northland College, Wiechmann was interested in the job for the experience it would give him.

“It’s a lot of hands-on forestry stuff,” he said.

He found firefighting opportunities through the federal hiring site and was extremely interested in being a part of it.

“I applied to like every single one,” he said.

Wiechmann worked Monday through Friday at the beginning of the season, but later in the summer that turned into working 13 days with one day off in the pay period.

“July comes and things pick up a little bit and things get drier,” he said.

This summer, Wiechmann was part of the IA (initial attack) crew. He and his group were often the people sent out to small fires to put them out. Though Wiechmann said the crew also focused on smaller projects for towns in the area.

“You’re not actually firefighting all the time,” he said.

During his service in the last two summers, Wiechmann has had the chance to manage controlled burns, ride in helicopters and even visit Alaska to fight a few fires.

“It’s pretty cool because you get all these awesome opportunities,” he said.

It doesn’t take long for Wiechmann to get back into the thick of it each summer.

“I just kind of hop in in the middle,” he said. “You have to get your feet under you pretty quick.”

One of his favorite moments from the summer was on an IA trip. He and his crew had to hike six miles out and then up a steep ridge to get to the fire. They were loaded down with all 80-pounds of their equipment. Though it was tough work, he said it was rewarding to make it to the top and see the view.

“Usually we’re carrying about 80 pounds plus chainsaw and your tool,” Wiechmann said. “So doing that hike and getting up to the top of that was pretty cool.”

Next summer, Wiechmann is not planning on returning to the program. He will graduate college in June and is looking forward to moving on with his career.