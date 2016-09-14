Hudson Hospital holds free car seat safety clinic

The Hudson Hospital will host a free car seat safety clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 4-7 p.m. in the hospital’s maintenance garage.

West Central Regional Trauma Advisory Council, Regions Hospital and Hudson Hospital Emergency Center have partnered to provide this class.

During the clinic, certified child passenger safety technicians will evaluate car seats for defects, recalls, suitability for age and size of child and fit with the safety belt system in the vehicle. These technicians will teach parents and caregivers how to install and use child car restraints correctly.

Attendees are asked to bring the car seat and the child who uses the seat to the clinic to achieve the best possible fit, as well as the car seat manual and vehicle manual.

The process should take about 30 minutes per seat per vehicle.