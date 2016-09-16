Boy Scout hosts bone marrow drive Sept. 17

As part of his Eagle Project, Hudson Boy Scout Brody Wollner is hosting a bone marrow donor registration drive on Sept. 17 at the Hudson High School from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Wollner is working with Be The Match, a national marrow donor organization that provides transplants from volunteer donors to patients with a variety of conditions. Registration will include health questions, a consent form and instruction on a cheek swab. Those ages 18-44 are eligible to donate.

Wollner said he decided to do this project because he has a personal connection to the work.

“It also means more to me to do a project that may save a life someday,” he said.

If potential donors cannot attend the Sept. 17 registration, they can register online at http://join.bethematch.org/brodyeagle and a kit will be sent to their home.