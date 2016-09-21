Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Universal playground getting ready for Thursday opening

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 3:00 p.m.
    Crew Members Ron Mosca, Bjorn Nesvold, Dave Clymer, Bob Carlson and Jim Freund put up the swing set of the Universal Playground at Weitkamp Park on Sept. 10. The park will open on Sept. 22. (submitted photos)1 / 2
    Jason Strohl, David Solberg, Derek Hedin and Craig Smith help put up the first railing on the playground.2 / 2

    About 30 community volunteers came out on Saturday to help put together Hudson’s Universal Playground at Weitkamp Park.

    The playground will open on Sept. 22.

    It is designed to be a playground for children of all abilities to use and enjoy. The area will allow complete mobility for everyone and have three swing-set bays with a variety of swing options, according to Hudson Hospital Foundation President Kari Rambo.

    The project is a partnership between the Hudson Hospital Foundation and the City of Hudson, and it is funded by the community.

    Previous equipment from the park will be moved to Lakefront Park.

    Explore related topics:NewsWeitkamp ParkPlaygroundCity of HudsonHudson Hospital
    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
    Advertisement
    randomness