Universal playground getting ready for Thursday opening
About 30 community volunteers came out on Saturday to help put together Hudson’s Universal Playground at Weitkamp Park.
The playground will open on Sept. 22.
It is designed to be a playground for children of all abilities to use and enjoy. The area will allow complete mobility for everyone and have three swing-set bays with a variety of swing options, according to Hudson Hospital Foundation President Kari Rambo.
The project is a partnership between the Hudson Hospital Foundation and the City of Hudson, and it is funded by the community.
Previous equipment from the park will be moved to Lakefront Park.