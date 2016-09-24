Hudson Women’s Club: 100 years of service and fellowship

When it comes to getting things done, never underestimate the power of a group of good women to make it happen.

That pretty much covers the 100-year history of the Hudson Women's Club, which marks a century of fellowship and service in the community this fall.

Beginning in 1916, the club dedicated itself to promoting improvement in the home and the community. The club has raised funds and volunteered in support of health, education, the arts, historic preservation and those in need throughout the community.

Program books dating back to the early years show that the club was about a lot more than “ladies who lunch,” and fashion shows, although both of those events still take place, still generating some kind of support for the community as part of the plan.

Before women got the vote, the Women's Club set out to learn as much as they could about the suffrage movement – the pros and the cons. Once they got the vote, members wanted to know the platform of each of the main political parties in order to make informed decisions.

Topics over the years included foreign policy topics like a disturbance in Mexico, the rise of Communism and China's growing population and power. Domestically and closer to home, members looked at whether public education was delivering for children, child welfare, the history of the American Indian and the role of women in the modern world.

There was a formal debate about who was smarter – men or women and another on whether a woman should serve on the school board.

There was even a talk by then Hudson Mayor Dr. J.E. Newton who addressed the members about syphilis. The club did not shy away from controversial topics in pursuit of being good citizens.

Throughout its 100 years, the club has also sought ways to support initiatives that benefit individuals and the community at large. Those efforts have included scholarships for Hudson students, support of the Hudson Senior Center.

The club is well known for providing the hanging flower baskets that adorn downtown streets each spring and summer and for their scholarships to Hudson High School Seniors, as well as financial support to the Hudson Senior Center, the Christian Community Home, The Phipps Center, Youth Action Hudson and the Hudson Public Library.

For years the annual Women's Club Antique Show and Sale meant fall was upon us. The Artful Garden Tour is a perennial favorite for locals and visitors alike. And it was the Women's Club who helped make Hudson's bike paths a reality with their financial support.

As the Women's Club begins a new century, they remained as committed to community as they did back in 1916.

“Our mission is to promote improvement in home and community by raising funds and volunteering in support of health, education, the arts, historic preservation and those in need.”

The club will celebrate at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, at The Phipps Center for the Arts. The event will include lunch and a program and is open to the public. Reservations are required. Contact Harriet Gushue at (715)377-0162 or via email at hkg97ia@gmail.com.