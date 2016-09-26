Corrections to school levy story

There were errors in last week’s Star Observer story about the school budget and mill rate increase for the upcoming school year.

The proposed mill rate approved at the meeting is 11.46 percent rather than the reported 17.percent..

The story also referred to the bond referendum approved in April. That referendum was for $90.4 million, not the $98 million referred to in the story.

Total educational costs per student numbers were flipped in the article. The correct numbers are Hudson $11,131 compared to a state average of $12,574 and $12,493 in CESA 11 districts.

The Star Observer apologizes for these errors.