Twin Cities Live features Hudson
1 / 3
2 / 3
3 / 3
The rooftop at Mallory’s bar and restaurant was packed Thursday afternoon for a live broadcast of Twin Cities Live “In Your Town.”
TCL’s co-host Steve Patterson made his first trip to Wisconsin to show viewers around the City of Hudson.
Featured during the show were several Hudson businesses including the on-site location Mallory’s, Knoke’s Chocolates and Nuts, Little Free Library and more. Patterson tasted several dishes from Mallory’s, and a few drinks as well.