Twin Cities Live features Hudson

Patterson chats with triplets Hallee, Adam and Brady of Hudson. Mom said she got the three out of school a little early because they always watch the show together.

Steve Patterson hosts Twin Cities Live at Mallory's in Hudson. A large crowd turned out to be a part of the filming. (photos by Rebecca Mariscal)

The rooftop at Mallory’s bar and restaurant was packed Thursday afternoon for a live broadcast of Twin Cities Live “In Your Town.”

TCL’s co-host Steve Patterson made his first trip to Wisconsin to show viewers around the City of Hudson.

Featured during the show were several Hudson businesses including the on-site location Mallory’s, Knoke’s Chocolates and Nuts, Little Free Library and more. Patterson tasted several dishes from Mallory’s, and a few drinks as well.