    Twin Cities Live features Hudson

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 9:30 a.m.
    1 / 3
    Steve Patterson hosts Twin Cities Live at Mallory's in Hudson. A large crowd turned out to be a part of the filming. (photos by Rebecca Mariscal)2 / 3
    Patterson chats with triplets Hallee, Adam and Brady of Hudson. Mom said she got the three out of school a little early because they always watch the show together.3 / 3

    The rooftop at Mallory’s bar and restaurant was packed Thursday afternoon for a live broadcast of Twin Cities Live “In Your Town.”

    TCL’s co-host Steve Patterson made his first trip to Wisconsin to show viewers around the City of Hudson.

    Featured during the show were several Hudson businesses including the on-site location Mallory’s, Knoke’s Chocolates and Nuts, Little Free Library and more. Patterson tasted several dishes from Mallory’s, and a few drinks as well.

    Rebecca Mariscal

    Rebecca Mariscal joined the Hudson Star Observer as a reporter in 2016. She graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in communication and journalism. 

    rmariscal@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1066
