Valley Foundation elects new leadership

The St. Croix Valley Foundation has elected Steve Schroeder of River Falls as the new chairperson and Susan Gerlach as the vice chair.

Schroeder, an actuary, served on the River Falls Community Foundation and Hudson Community Foundation boards for years before joining the St. Croix Valley Foundation board in 2013.

Other officers include Chris Glavin of Woodbury and Dennis Duerst of Hudson as finance and investment committee co-chairs; Heather McAbee of Woodville and Linda Skoglund of Somerset as development and marketing co-chairs; Andy Kass of Stillwater as grants and programs chair; and Katrina Larsen of Hudson as chair of the audit and oversight committee.

New board members this year include: Doug Geissler of River Falls; Gary Kelsey of Woodbury; Mike Pepin of River Falls and Ann Brookman of Lake Elmo.

The St. Croix Valley Foundation was founded 20 years ago by far-sighted community leaders on both sides of the St. Croix River. Its purpose is to increase philanthropy in the valley by helping people leave a legacy and by increasing the quality of life for all people who live and work in this region.