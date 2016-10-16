“We thought, ‘Oh this is super cool,’ and I immediately thought of Lakefront Park,” she said.

As a girl scout, Hannah had completed her bronze and silver projects and was looking for a good idea for her Gold Award. Hannah’s mom Kim said her daughter was looking for something impactful and sustainable, so Hannah knew this would be perfect for her.

“I wanted something that would be really beneficial for the whole community,” Hannah said. “So I thought this would be a really cool project.”

Hannah is working with Playworld Systems to install an Energi fitness system. The selected fitness playground is designed for users 13 and older and contains five pieces of equipment with three levels of intensity. Each piece focuses on different muscle groups, Hannah explained.

The equipment also has a scanner code that smartphones can use to bring up a structured workout plan.

“It looks like playground equipment, but it's designed to exercise almost every muscle in your body,” Hannah said.

Hannah said she thinks the equipment will fit well in the Hudson community and possibly inspire others as well.

“Hudson is kind of a growing community that’s looked up to a bit, so I thought it would be cool to start this here and maybe raise awareness about it in other communities,” she said.

The system is proposed for Lakefront Park, with two possible layout options. One is near the beach house, near the parking lot. The other option would spread the five pieces along the trail.

Hannah hopes to get community feedback on which location would be preferred. Either way, she said Lakefront Park is the perfect location for the playground. As a runner on the Hudson High School cross country team, Hannah uses the trails often and knows how busy they are.

“People are often exercising in Lakefront Park. There’s always people down there running, walking their dogs, just getting out and exercising in the park,” she said.

The equipment is 42 feet by 36 feet and can be installed on any surface.

The total cost of the project will be around $20,000. The playground equipment is $15,509, not including installation.

To help fund the project, Hannah applied to the Hudson Community Foundation’s SPARK grant for $5,000. She has been announced as one of the three finalists. She heard about the opportunity from her mother, who is on the board, and Hannah herself was inspired by last year’s finalists.

“That was a perfect way to start fundraising for this,” Hannah said.

For the remaining cost, Hannah will be applying to other grants as well as reaching out to local businesses for sponsorship. The St. Croix Valley Foundation is serving as Hannah’s sponsor, meaning local businesses can contribute and still be able to write it off without Hannah having to worry about 501(c) incorporation.

“That makes it a lot easier for businesses to help support the project,” Kim said.

On Oct. 4, the City of Hudson parks board approved Hannah’s request and recommended it to the Common Council. The issue will be discussed at the Oct. 17 council meeting.

Moving forward, Hannah plans on having her fundraising complete by the end of March. If approved, construction will begin in early June.

The process has been a little intimidating for Hannah, but she said she has worked hard to prepare. Her mom Kim said she is proud to see her take on such a large project.

“What’s so exciting to see is to see the young people in the community taking on projects like this and becoming interested in how to bring it to fruition,” she said. “That makes me excited as a community member. Hopefully it's that kind of passion and interest that will also spread among her peers.”

When completed, Hannah hopes the fitness system will promote and support the overall health of the Hudson community.

“I hope it will raise awareness about obesity and how much the benefit of physical fitness is,” she said. “Get people to enjoy the idea of being out and having easy access to workout equipment.”

Editor’s note: Hannah Burns is one of three finalists for the SPARK grant. Articles on the other finalists, Christopher Mick of Space St. Croix and the Hudson Dog Owners Association, will appear in the Star-Observer.