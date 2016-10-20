Hudson police hosting prescription drop-off Oct. 22

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 the Hudson Police Department will host a prescription drop-off at Family Fresh at 2351 Coulee Road.

Prescription, over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhales, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications can be dropped off at the event.

Illegal drugs, needles and sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas) and mercury thermometers will not be accepted.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

Seventy percent of people who are addicted to prescription opioids got their first pills not from a street dealer, but improperly from a family member or friend.

Drug overdoses kill more people than car accidents in Wisconsin, and the largest number of those deaths aren’t caused by hard street drugs. In fact, prescription narcotic painkillers contribute to more deaths than heroin and cocaine combined. With more than 163,000 Wisconsinites addicted to prescription opioids, everyone can have a role in preventing that number from increasing.

Every citizen in this state can play a role in solving this epidemic: use prescriptions only as prescribed, store prescriptions securely, properly dispose of unused prescriptions, and help spread the important message about safe prescription use. Please go to www.DoseOfRealityWI.gov to learn more about how we can make our community safer and healthier.