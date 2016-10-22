Mick brings space to Hudson students - SPARK grant finalist

Then he moved to Hudson.

“A lot of the stuff I was exposed to as a kid, I just saw that that wasn’t really happening in the community,” Mick said.

The lack of aerospace resources in the area led Mick to found Space St. Croix, a program that visits schools and holds public events to teach kids about space.

“I know it got me excited as a kid and I just thought if I can excite someone else, it’s a great thing,” Mick said.

The program was originally going to be a one-off piece, but the response was overwhelmingly positive. The program is now in its third year. It has obtained a 501(c)3 certification and has developed relationships with every school in Hudson. All programs are free.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Mick said. “It makes it a lot easier when you have a relationship with the teachers and the schools.”

Space St. Croix is designed to be more than just a fun program for kids interested in space. Mick said the works fills a gap in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) teaching in the schools. Though he said the high school and middle school have great programs, elementary-level students lack exposure to STEM in the area.

“It needs to start earlier,” Mick said. “There’s a lot of data and research that shows that one-third of kids by the time they reached fourth grade lost their interest in science, and it jumps to 50 percent by the time they get to middle school.”

To combat this gap, Space St. Croix puts most of its focus on programs at the preschool and elementary level, though they have programs for all ages.

“If you keep the concepts to something they’re familiar with, they’re natural scientists to begin with,” Mick said.

Every year, Space St. Croix provides Hudson teachers with a list of the topics it's prepared to cover, and teachers can pick what fits best for their class. Mick’s experience on the topics come from classes through NASA as well as his travel to different space-based sites around the country.

“I just try to keep expanding the topic base,” he said. “We keep trying to add different things.”

The information is presented in a variety of ways. Mick tries to find hands-on, interactive ways for the kids to learn. He uses resources from professionals that he’s met on his trips, including Skype calls, videos, augmented reality and smartphone apps.

“The kids just go nuts for that stuff,” he said. “Once you kind of get them excited about it, everything else kind of falls in line.”

One thing Mick tells students is that NASA’s recent efforts, a manned mission to Mars in the 2030s, is their trip.

“This is you guys, this is going to be you guys,” he said. “And then their eyes get kind of big.”

Getting kids excited about STEM can have far-reaching effects. Mick said he’s heard from many of his travels, including locally in Madison, that companies can’t find enough engineers. Fostering interest in elementary school can lead to careers later in life.

“Even if they don’t go into engineering or STEM fields, it benefits their whole educational background,” Mick said.

To continue his efforts, Mick is a finalist for the Hudson Community Foundation. If selected, the grant will go toward four different programs including high-altitude weather balloons, Galileo telescopes, a student-version of technology used to grow food in space and money to support two students’ trips to space camp.

Other funding for the program comes from community support and grants.

Though keeping the program funded is a lot of work, Mick said seeing the reactions of teachers and students makes it all worth it.

“That kind of stuff lets you know that you’re really on track, that you’re having an impact,” he said. “If it motivates a kid to think about something differently, then it more than makes up for the work.”