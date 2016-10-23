Since then, Wasmund and her friends have developed the Hudson Dog Owners Association to further the cause and have a location approved by the city.

The planned park will be near Grandview Park, covering an about 2 acre field.

“It seems also very central in terms of location in the city. That’s what we were looking for initially, was a space within the city limits,” Wasmund said.

Two areas will be inside the park, a smaller half acre for smaller dogs and a larger acre and a half for larger dogs.

Two sets of double gates will serve as entrances to the park, and provide security so none of the four-legged friends can slip away.

Previously, the group had worked through a couple different locations, including Weitkamp Park and Prospect Park. Weitkamp became the location of the universal playground, and neighbors of Prospect had concerns about the dog and human traffic.

“We certainly don’t want to make anyone unhappy,” Wasmund said.

With a better location set, Wasmund said the park will be extremely beneficial for the whole Hudson community. The area will first and foremost provide a place of socialization for the canine community.

“It’s building those community relationships, providing another space for people to come together, whether or not they bring their dog,” Wasmund said.

Even those who don’t have their own dog will be welcome to the park, Wasmund said, to get their “dog fix.” Wasmund said it can be beneficial for those who aren’t dog fans, giving the animals and their owners their own space.

“Well-exercised, socialized dogs are much more likeable by everybody,” she said.

The cost of this new space is expected to be about $34,000 for a black vinyl-coated fence, including materials and installation. Wasmund said the association is working on funding from both private and business sources. The group will fundraise on its under-construction website and also has an account at Associated Bank.

The park is also one of the three finalists for the Hudson Community Foundation’s SPARK grant. If the group wins, they will earn $5,000 towards the cost of the project.

Wasmund said she and the group want to continue to expand the opportunity for others to be involved in the park.

“It’s really exciting to see this association grow because what felt really far-reaching as a goal for the three of us when we kind of first brainstormed it is now becoming so exciting,” she said.

The opening date of the park depends on funding, but Wasmund said they are hoping for spring of 2017.

“As soon as possible, but spring is the goal,” she said.

Once completed, Wasmund said she hopes the park will be a place of connection for the dog community. With so many other organizations in the area that support dogs, including Paws and Claws, Coco’s Heart Dog Rescue and Angel’s Pet World, Wasmund hopes they can all work together.

“We want to collaborate and plan a lot of events together and build a strong relationship with them,” she said. “It’s about building these relationship with people in the community who enjoy dogs. I think that’s the exciting part.”