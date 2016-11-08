Hunter found dead in the woods in central Minn.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reported deputies were called at 5:04 p.m. to a possible hunting accident on property near the intersection of Hawthorne Road and Jewel Road in Belle

Prairie Township east of Little Falls.

According to the sheriff's office, Terrence Brisk was found deceased by a family member. Brisk was believed to be hunting as he was wearing blaze orange.

Larsen states their office is actively investigating this case and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at (320) 632-9233.