St. Patrick’s Church asked to assist refugee resettlement

The conference is one of several organizations that helps with the federal government’s refugee resettlement program. Through the program, the U.S. will admit 85,000 refugees this year, according to the U.S. State Department.

These five refugee families have been vetted by the government and approved for resettlement in the United States, a process that can take between 18 and 24 months, Gerritts explained.

“It’s quite thorough and lengthy,” Gerritts said. “They are fully approved to move here. This is working through the government.”

Hudson was selected as the families’ new home because they indicated they had a relative in Hudson during the vetting process.

Whether or not these five refugee families come to Hudson is not up to the church, as they have already been approved by the federal government. Instead St. Patrick’s is being asked to be a resource to spearhead the resettlement.

St. Patrick’s Role

Usually, after a location for resettlement is determined, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will reach out to an agency in the area that specializes in resettlement. The Hudson community does not have an agency like this, so instead St. Patrick’s has been asked to assist. St. Patrick’s is one of the first parishes in the country who have been asked to take on this role.

Church trustee Claire Zajac said St. Patrick’s responsibilities would essentially be case management services. This means the church would help organize different necessities for the refugees, including picking them up at the airport, finding housing, helping with employment, enrolling the children in school and connecting them to the county services that they qualify for such as Medicaid and food stamps.

“So really I would say welcoming them in a big way, being available to them as a resource, connecting them to other resources, and just making sure that when they arrive there’s a house, there’s some clothing, there’s food in the cupboards and get them started,” she said.

Zajac said the church has already identified resources in the area, including language classes. The goal is to establish self-sufficiency for each family.

“The biggest emphasis is getting all the adults employed as soon as possible so the families can be financially dependent,” Zajac said.

St. Patrick’s would not bear any of the financial cost for these services. The church would be responsible for disbursing the government funding provided for refugee resettlement.

The church would look for several volunteers to assist with the process, and training will be made available to the parish.

Zajac and Gerritts said if the church does agree to help, it would look for in-kind donations of clothing, cars and other needs. Gerritts said he would reach out to other churches and organizations in the area for support.

“For them to feel comfortable here, to become welcomed, to really assimilate into our community well, it really requires the breadth of the community to make all of that happen,” Gerritts said.

About the Families

Until St. Patrick’s agrees to support the refugees, more details on the families will not be available. Pastoral Council Chair Heidi Young said the church does not know the refugees’ religions, occupations, ages or any other details.

The five families consist of one young woman and four family units of mother, father and children.

The focus of the church’s decision is solely on the families they have been asked to support, not any future refugees.

“The question right now is about these specific 21 people,” Young said.

Community Response

Though a decision has not been made, Gerritts shared the information with his parish.

“We’re committed to transparency at all stages. That’s why the community is hearing about this so early,” Zajac said.

Gerritts said he has heard concern from some of his parish members about providing the requested assistance. Gerritts said the decision has presented a moral dilemma for him. He said he knows what his faith, his Pope and his bishops say on the subject, but he is nervous to ensure he makes a decision that is right for his congregation.

“I will be faced down the road with preaching about scripture passages such as ‘whatever you did for the least of my brothers and sisters you did for me,’ having to preach down the road about the fact that ‘whenever you welcome a stranger, you welcomed me,’” Gerritts said.

He said he is working to make the best decision for the parish and refugees.

“Absolutely being a person of faith, I do know what my faith calls me to do,” he said. “And at the same time I also know that sometimes living out our faith is difficult.”

Zajac said she understands the concerns some have, but wants to ensure those concerns do not come out of fear or misinformation. She said the issue comes down to if the Hudson area could logistically support these refugees.

“It’s getting wrapped up in other issues, regionally and nationally, and we have to be sensitive to that, that people have genuine concerns because of what they read in the newspaper, what they see on the internet,” she said.

For those who have concerns, Zajac said the people of Hudson need to look at what type of community they want to be.

“I have a lot of optimism that the community will have a conversation about it and end up where I think we are, which is a welcoming community,” she said.

Though some have expressed concerns, Gerritts has also received support for the program. He said he has received several emails from students supporting the idea.

“In 26 years of preaching I can never say I’ve received an email from a middle school student before,” he said. “And in a week’s time to receive six emails from middle school students, as a preacher I’m feeling that I hit a grand slam in some ways.”

Making the Decision

Gerritts said he has promised the parish that he will take four steps as he considers the decision. He has said he will fast and pray, educate himself on the issue, keep parish leadership informed and hold a town hall for the parish.

He has also written to Pope Francis, and asked his parish members to pay attention to how they speak about the issue.

“I asked them to speak charitably to one another, about one another, and to speak charitably about refugees,” he said. “Finally then too to continue to love — love our church, love our parish, love our holy father Pope Francis, our bishop, and I asked that they would hopefully continue to love me in all of this.”

As a next step, St. Patrick’s leadership is hoping to speak with the relative of the refugees in the area, and continue to get more information.

Each refugee has a travel by date, ranging from May to July of 2017. At the minimum, Gerritts said the church’s decision would have to be made 30 days before then.

If it decides not to support the refugees, they are still approved by the government to move to Hudson. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops will work to find another group that would be willing to support them.

“We also have to look at the fairness to give them, if we say no, to give them the opportunity to try to find another agency who would work with them,” Gerritts said.

For Gerritts, an important piece of making this decision is hearing from the community, both the parish and the wider Hudson community. He will also confer with parish leadership.

As the process plays out, Gerritts and the church will work to keep the community updated. Updates and educational resources will be available on the church website. Church leadership will also make themselves available to speak to civic leaders and community members.

“We’re happy to talk to anybody about this,” Zajac said.