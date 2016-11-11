An estimated 1,000 people gathered at about 6:30 p.m. outside the Humphrey School of Public Affairs on the University of Minnesota campus.

Shortly before 8 p.m., marchers made their way onto I-94 at Riverside Avenue.

Police blocked freeway traffic in both directions between Hennepin Avenue and Huron Boulevard.

But around 9 p.m., the protesters began leaving the freeway. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reopened it about 40 minutes later.

No arrests were immediately reported.

The march marked the second straight day of demonstrations in the Twin Cities and across the country, following the Republican Trump's upset presidential election victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton on Tuesday.

About 300 protesters marched through the streets of St. Paul on Wednesday night.

The U demonstration was organized on Facebook by a group called Socialist Alternative Minnesota, and endorsed by several local activist groups, according to the event page.

More than 3,400 Facebook users RSVP'd to the event.

Nationally, demonstrators in both red and blue states hit the streets for a second day Thursday to express their outrage over Trump's unexpected presidential win.

Late Thursday night, Trump went back on Twitter to take on the protesters. Trump tweeted: "Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair!"