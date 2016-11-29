Safe winter driving means knowing conditions

The free telephone and web services provide information about driving conditions on Wisconsin’s main highways. The reports are updated at least four times a day or more frequently if conditions warrant.

Good conditions in one part of the state does not mean smooth driving everywhere. Call the number or check the website. It only takes a few minutes and it can ease your journey to know what lies ahead. Remember, if you experience snow-covered roads, go slowly.

Under the state’s snowplowing guidelines, county highway crews work to achieve and maintain “passable roadways” during a storm, meaning that the roads are free of drifts, snow ridges, and as much ice and snowpack as is practical and can be traveled safely at reasonable speeds. A reasonable speed is one in which a vehicle can travel without losing traction.

During winter storms, motorists will have to reduce their speeds in order to maintain traction. After the storm, crews will work to clean up traveled lanes, bridge decks, slippery spots and intersections as they work toward achieving ‘bare pavement.’ Bare pavement will not usually exist until weather conditions improve and may take several days to achieve.

The most important thing motorists can do is to slow down, drive for the conditions and wear their safety belts.

This message is brought to you by the St. Croix County Highway Department and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to aid in raising everyone’s awareness of their surroundings.