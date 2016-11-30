The fitness hike will be 60 minutes and includes a warm-up with fitness challenges along the way.

Trail routes are a mix of turf, gravel, grass, and paved, depending on conditions, with light to moderately steep terrain areas. Dress for the weather and hiking activity; a water bottle is recommended. The programs are for those ages 13 or older, and all minors must be accompanied by an adult. Participants should plan to arrive to the programs 10 minutes early. If there is light rain, the programs will go on as scheduled.

For Washington County park locations, see www.co.washington.mn.us/parks.

For questions, call 651-430-8370 or email at parks@co.washington.mn.us.

These programs are free with a Washington County Parks vehicle permit ($5/day or $25/annual.

Find Washington County Parks on Facebook at Washington County Parks | Official and

on Twitter @WashCtyParks and @WashCtyTrails.