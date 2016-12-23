Hudson Police Department goes live

Chief Marty Jensen held the first session Wednesday, Dec. 14. He explained the idea to those watching and gave warnings about package thefts and winter parking.

The video received more than 5,000 views.

"We had a huge response," Jensen said.

The idea started after two of Jensen's department members, Traci Hall and Melanie Herberg, attended a social media class. After several weeks of prompting, they convinced Jensen to log on.

"I decided this is probably a good opportunity to try that," he said.

The department will continue to use the feature in the coming months to let people know what's going on in the community and the police department. Jensen said he'd like to see viewers asking questions that he can answer in real time or get new ideas for topics to cover.

"Our hope is that we'll get more people engaged," he said. "I think a lot of people would rather look at a video and hear somebody talking than maybe even try to read what someone's been posting."

Snow parking notifications, theft alerts and safety warnings are some of the issues the feature will likely cover.

"We just want to get basic information and hopefully the community will have questions for us," Jensen said. "It's just a better way to communicate back and forth with the community."