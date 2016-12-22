The decision came Wednesday after the U.S. State Department transferred the cases from the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and the potential stewardship of St. Patrick’s Church in Hudson to the Lutheran Immigration Refugee Service (LIRS) and its local partner Lutheran Social Services (LSS) in Wisconsin.

Until this point, St. Patrick’s Church was still undecided as to whether it would offer its services as the main local resource for the refugees. The church was asked back in November by the USCCB to assist with the resettlement of the refugees, who were already vetted and approved by the State Department. Church trustee Claire Zajac said the church was expecting to make a decision in January after a parish hall meeting on Jan. 3.

“The question was not if the refugees should come here,” she said. “Can St. Patrick’s play a role in that?”

After the case was transferred, St. Patrick’s Church hosted Lutheran Social Services in Hudson on Monday and Tuesday. The representatives met with the mayor, school district, law enforcement, local churches and learned about the health care in the area, Zajac said.

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin District 7 appealed to President Obama and LSS to reconsider settling the refugees in Hudson, and wrote a letter to president-elect Donald Trump about the situation.

The final decision by LSS was based on the medical backgrounds of the family. As LSS had committed to be the resource organization for the cases, while St. Patrick’s was still weighing the decision, the organization received the full information on the families.

The refugees include five families and one single woman, 26 people in total. St. Patrick’s was originally informed there would be 21 refugees. Zajac said some of the family members had significant medical needs that would require specialized care, accessible housing and transportation. Though Hudson does have a lot to offer, Zajac said, LSS decided it would not be best for the refugees.

“The bottom line reason we were told that Lutheran Social Services is not bringing them to Hudson is because of the medical needs of the families,” Zajac said. “This is such a special case.”

The refugees will still come to the United States, but will be placed elsewhere, Zajac said.

St. Patrick’s Church was investigating the feasibility of supporting the refugees and had not made a decision. Zajac said she was disappointed that the church did not have the chance to decide or the chance to be successful if the refugees were settled in Hudson.

“Because I think we could have said yes and we could have been successful,” Zajac said. “To be asked to really shape the lives of 21 people — now we know it’s 26 — I’ve never been asked to do that before.”

Regardless of recent decisions, St. Patrick’s Church will hold its scheduled parish hall meeting on Jan. 3 to further discuss the issue and the process the church underwent up to the decision.

Zajac and Pastoral Council Chair Heidi Young said the process turned up some negative responses they found disappointing. Zajac said though many voices expressed reasonable concerns about resources and feasibility, there were other voices whose fears did not seem to be rooted in fact.

“We discovered in our examination of our own community that there are some people who have very negative attitudes about foreigners, refugees, Muslims, strangers,” Zajac said. “So there’s still work to be done.”

Young said the church heard responses from the national level that went above the church's main question of whether it could provide the resources in Hudson, not if the refugees should be admitted.

“We’ve heard from people nationally, people on social media that aren’t directly related to Hudson that have been fueling some of that fire in Hudson,” Young said.

It hasn’t all been negative though. Young said throughout the church’s process, the representatives had positive meetings with various church, civil and school groups who were willing to listen and engage in the conversation.

“We gained a lot of positive energy, so there’s still a lot of good in our community, a lot of compassion,” Young said.

St. Patrick’s wants to capitalize on this positive energy during the parish hall to help Hudson move on as a community.

“We’re kind of on a roll,” Young said. “How can we be positive and make a positive change for our community, whether it’s coming together to work on another project, whether it’s education.”

Throughout the process Zajac and Young said they found that Hudson has wonderful resources, from the school district that was open to accepting any children to law enforcement officials who agreed to meet with refugees to develop a positive relationship.

Looking back at the process, Zajac said she’s proud of the church, Rev. Gerritts and the community for how the issue was handled.

“We promised a process, we promised transparency, we asked people to pray and to educate themselves and they responded wonderfully,” she said. “We should all feel good about that.”

More information will be available on the St. Patrick’s Church website later this afternoon.